Dr. Benjamin Mason, DMD
Dr. Benjamin Mason, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cypress, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Charles E Dyer IV13611 Skinner Rd Ste 290, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 220-5774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Had an extraction. Didn’t feel a thing. Dr Mason is a good guy with a good manner. His staff is also very informed and extremely helpful.
About Dr. Benjamin Mason, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
