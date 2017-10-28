Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.
Dr. Massey works at
Locations
-
1
Pueblo Surgery Center25 Montebello Rd, Pueblo, CO 81001 Directions (719) 544-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massey?
By far the greatest doctor I have ever been to. Dr. Massey is the only doctor that I will go to for epidural steroid injections. His staff is also excellent. I wish there was a rating higher than a five star.
About Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124192943
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.