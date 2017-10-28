See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.

Dr. Massey works at Pueblo Surgery Center in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

    Pueblo Surgery Center
    25 Montebello Rd, Pueblo, CO 81001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 544-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2017
    By far the greatest doctor I have ever been to. Dr. Massey is the only doctor that I will go to for epidural steroid injections. His staff is also excellent. I wish there was a rating higher than a five star.
    Dan in Rocky Ford, CO — Oct 28, 2017
    About Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124192943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massey works at Pueblo Surgery Center in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dr. Massey’s profile.

    Dr. Massey has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

