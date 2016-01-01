Dr. May has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin May, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin May, MD
Dr. Benjamin May, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. May works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. May's Office Locations
-
1
Mf Services Corp101 W Ohio St Ste 2000, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Directions (317) 472-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. May?
About Dr. Benjamin May, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174716724
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.