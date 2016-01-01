Dr. Benjamin McCallister Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCallister Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin McCallister Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin McCallister Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. McCallister Jr works at
Locations
-
1
St Joseph Mercy Health System1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 345, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 398-7515
- 2 5325 Elliott Dr Ste 203, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8000
-
3
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCallister Jr?
About Dr. Benjamin McCallister Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053388595
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCallister Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCallister Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCallister Jr works at
Dr. McCallister Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCallister Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallister Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallister Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCallister Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCallister Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.