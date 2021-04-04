See All General Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MS
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD

Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. McIntyre works at University of Mississippi Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McIntyre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 815-2005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr. McIntyre is highly skilled and very knowledgeable in his field. He answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease about my procedure. I highly recommend him for any plastic surgery needs.
    — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407067705
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • University of Cincinnati Hospitals
    • University Of Cincinnati Hosp
    • Univ of SC Sch of Med
    • Wofford College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McIntyre works at University of Mississippi Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. McIntyre’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

