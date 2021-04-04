Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD
Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. McIntyre's Office Locations
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (888) 815-2005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McIntyre is highly skilled and very knowledgeable in his field. He answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease about my procedure. I highly recommend him for any plastic surgery needs.
About Dr. Benjamin McIntyre, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407067705
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Cincinnati Hospitals
- University Of Cincinnati Hosp
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Wofford College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.