Overview of Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD

Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Milam works at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.