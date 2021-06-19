Overview of Dr. Benjamin Millar, MD

Dr. Benjamin Millar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Connally Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Millar works at River City Neurology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.