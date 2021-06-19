Dr. Benjamin Millar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Millar, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Millar, MD
Dr. Benjamin Millar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Connally Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Millar's Office Locations
RIver City Neurology8715 Village Dr Ste 418, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 655-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my initial visit with Dr. Millar. He is friendly, he answers questions and explains his answers thoroughly, and he takes whatever time is necessary during a visit. I would recommend him highly to anyone looking for a Neurologist.
About Dr. Benjamin Millar, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275526188
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millar has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Millar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millar.
