Overview of Dr. Benjamin Miller, MD

Dr. Benjamin Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Hma Bartow-solantic Joint Venture LLC in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Joint Pain and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.