Overview of Dr. Benjamin Miller, MD

Dr. Benjamin Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Hip Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.