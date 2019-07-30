See All Radiation Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD

Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Moeller works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moeller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte
    125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2374

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moeller?

    Jul 30, 2019
    There are no words to express the kindness and compassion of this doctor. He goes well beyond and above for his patients in every way possible. We thank him for everything he is doing for my husband and continues to do with his treatment. The staff is wonderful as well and they all work together for the better of their patients. If you or a family member are in need of a wonderful doctor, please consider him. We love Dr. Moeller!
    Phillip and Debbie Almond — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moeller to family and friends

    Dr. Moeller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moeller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1518265420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Cabarrus
    • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moeller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moeller works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Moeller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.