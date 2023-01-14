Overview of Dr. Benjamin Mueller, MD

Dr. Benjamin Mueller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in New Ulm, MN, Burnsville, MN, Northfield, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

