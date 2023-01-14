Dr. Benjamin Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Mueller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
St. Paul Clinic225 Smith Ave N Fl 3, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (612) 775-6200
New Ulm Clinic - New Ulm Medical Center1324 5th St N, New Ulm, MN 56073 Directions (612) 775-6200
Burnsville Clinic - Oakridge Professional Building East675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 130, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (612) 775-6200
Northfield Clinic1381 Jefferson Rd, Northfield, MN 55057 Directions (612) 775-6200
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
My specific situation was complicated. After contacting Dr. Mueller as a second opinion, he listened very carefully, and provided advice that has kept me on a path to recovery, avoiding surgery. He fully understood my complicated situation and provided sound, reasoned advice. Very much earned my trust.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, German
- U Louisville Leatherman Spine
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mueller speaks German.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.