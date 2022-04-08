Dr. Benjamin Musher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Musher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Musher, MD
Dr. Benjamin Musher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med
They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musher's Office Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 7B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3750
-
2
Harris Health System2525 HOLLY HALL ST, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 798-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musher?
I have been a patient of Dr. Musher for two years. He is super smart and working hard to fight the scourge that is pancreas cancer. He treats me with respect and is concerned about me as a person, not just a patient. I feel very lucky to have him as my doctor. And those negative reviews do not sound real and do not reflect my experience of him,
About Dr. Benjamin Musher, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1922160852
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musher has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Musher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.