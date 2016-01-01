Overview of Dr. Benjamin Natale, DO

Dr. Benjamin Natale, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Natale works at Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Union, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Rahway, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.