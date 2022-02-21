Dr. Natelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Natelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Natelson, MD
Dr. Benjamin Natelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Natelson's Office Locations
Gramercy Park Physicians10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8930
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4572Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Simply put, Dr. Benjamin Natelson cares. He is amongst the rarest breed of physician, who: • Has the patience and desire to listen • Believes what I say about my body • Always makes himself available for questions • Isn’t afraid of medication or the necessary process of trial & error • Has no intention of giving up • Openly discusses any objection he has to medications suggested by other specialists and, yet, is no less committed to my case if I explore those avenues, nonetheless. Dr. Natelson had the bravery, intelligence, curiosity and drive to become an expert in complex illnesses that continue to elude foolproof treatments, let alone cures -- and are still not, even today, well understood. Furthermore, he devoted himself to diseases that disproportionately affect women, who have, historically, been taken less seriously by the medical establishment than our male counterparts. And he did it long before it became “fashionable” to trust my half of the population. By fighting to pu
About Dr. Benjamin Natelson, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Neurology
