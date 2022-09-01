Overview of Dr. Benjamin Nelson, MD

Dr. Benjamin Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Newark-wayne Community Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Center For Urology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Newark, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.