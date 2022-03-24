Dr. Benjamin Neltner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neltner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Neltner, MD
Dr. Benjamin Neltner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Neltner works at
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B160, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
I was a new patient of Dr Nelter in oct.21. I am 80 years old and have been to several doctors in that time. I can not remember a more caring, and detail Doctor than Dr. Neltner. I caught pneumoina around thanksgiving and was hospitalized. After my dismal Dr. Neltner did what I have never experienced before, he called my home to check on me!!!. I have since seen Dr.Neltner several times and had the best care and attention I have ever had with any doctor. Make this doctor your pcp for the best care anywhere!!!!
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1922531680
- Family Practice
- Saint Joseph Hospital
