Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD
Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Newton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Newton's Office Locations
-
1
Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center - Waterford230 Waterford Parkway S, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (203) 407-8002
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newton?
Excellent Dr. and staff. Dr Newton is very easy and makes it comfortable to express issues, and listens, and is professional. His staff is just as like minded. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1265520191
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Tufts Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.