Dr. Benjamin Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ngo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Ngo works at
Locations
Martin Gastroenterology823 Se Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-9111
Martin Memorial Wound Medicine Center509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 301, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, I saw Dr. Ngo today in order to find out why I have heartburn and anemia. Dr. NGO is very friendly, kind, and professional. He explained my conditions clearly and professionally. He also ordered the appropriate tests.
About Dr. Benjamin Ngo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679780563
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.