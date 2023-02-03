See All Neurologists in Shreveport, LA
Neurology
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD

Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Nguyen V works at Louisiana Neurologic Specialty in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen V's Office Locations

    Louisiana Neurologic Specialties Inc.
    7929 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 424-3268

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 03, 2023
    26 yrs ago I was sent to Dr Nguyen after 2 yrs of undergoing test to figure out what was wrong with me. Dr Nguyen seen me ONE time and asked a lot of questions and did a few test and told me what was wrong with me. I have never wanted a long time in waiting room, Dr Nguyen and his staff have always been kind and courteous and seemed to have gone that extra mile to help you in whatever manner you needed, They seemed to understand and have great empathy for you. I know there were times I was in the running for being the worst patient. Dr Nguyen always made the time to see me at anytime I had a flare up. He and his staff would always help you find assistance in paying for the costly medications & treatments. I would often refer to Dr Nguyen and his staff as my Life Line. One of the things I really appreciated was Dr Nguyen always asked me how I was feeling; not tell me how I was feeling because the textbooks & yrs of medical school said so. I felt as if I was really getting personal care versus being herded through like stock in the stock yard.
    Deb Kuhnert — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114975554
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen V is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen V has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen V has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen V works at Louisiana Neurologic Specialty in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen V’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen V has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen V on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen V. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen V.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen V, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen V appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

