Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD
Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Nguyen V works at
Dr. Nguyen V's Office Locations
Louisiana Neurologic Specialties Inc.7929 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 424-3268
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
26 yrs ago I was sent to Dr Nguyen after 2 yrs of undergoing test to figure out what was wrong with me. Dr Nguyen seen me ONE time and asked a lot of questions and did a few test and told me what was wrong with me. I have never wanted a long time in waiting room, Dr Nguyen and his staff have always been kind and courteous and seemed to have gone that extra mile to help you in whatever manner you needed, They seemed to understand and have great empathy for you. I know there were times I was in the running for being the worst patient. Dr Nguyen always made the time to see me at anytime I had a flare up. He and his staff would always help you find assistance in paying for the costly medications & treatments. I would often refer to Dr Nguyen and his staff as my Life Line. One of the things I really appreciated was Dr Nguyen always asked me how I was feeling; not tell me how I was feeling because the textbooks & yrs of medical school said so. I felt as if I was really getting personal care versus being herded through like stock in the stock yard.
About Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD
- Neurology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1114975554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen V has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen V accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen V has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen V has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen V on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen V speaks Vietnamese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen V. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen V.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen V, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen V appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.