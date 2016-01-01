Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Nicholson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Nicholson, MD
Dr. Benjamin Nicholson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Eye Care2848 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 428-3300
- 2 3550 Park Pl W Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 222-1403
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?
About Dr. Benjamin Nicholson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1003016916
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nicholson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.