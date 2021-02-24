See All Podiatrists in Vandergrift, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Vandergrift, PA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM

Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vandergrift, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.

Dr. Orndoff works at Orndoff Podiatry in Vandergrift, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orndoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orndoff Podiatry, PC
    181 Columbia Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 568-3675
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Orndoff Podiatry PC
    2550 Mosside Blvd Ste 321, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 372-1234
  3. 3
    Orndoff Podiatry, PC
    66 E Crafton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 921-1660
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Orndoff?

    Feb 24, 2021
    Very good care and service.
    Harry B West — Feb 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM
    About Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487603486
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lebanon Va Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • La Roche College, Pittsburgh, Pa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orndoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orndoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orndoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Orndoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orndoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orndoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orndoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

