Dr. Benjamin Osowa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ife and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Osowa works at Lakefront Internists in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.