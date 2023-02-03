Overview of Dr. Benjamin Panter, MD

Dr. Benjamin Panter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Panter works at Limited To Official University Duties On in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.