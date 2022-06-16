Dr. Benjamin Parish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Parish, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Parish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6344Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw two other Pain Specialists before receiving a recommendation to see Dr. Parish. The care I received prior was insufficient to stabilize my condition. Dr. Parish was extremely thorough in his assessment of my injuries and he worked very diligently to provide a full spectrum of options to stabilize my condition including physical therapy, surgical options as well as appropriate medication if necessary. With his experienced oversight & management my condition improved greatly. Without this doctor I don’t think I would have had such dramatic improvement. I couldn’t give a higher recommendation for your care.
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831233071
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Brigham & Womens Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Tufts University
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Parish accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parish has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.