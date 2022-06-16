Overview

Dr. Benjamin Parish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Parish works at Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.