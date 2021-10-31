Dr. Benjamin Paysinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paysinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Paysinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Paysinger, MD
Dr. Benjamin Paysinger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Paysinger works at
Dr. Paysinger's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Office2750 Laurel St Ste 203, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-7076Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Irmo Office1 Wellness Blvd Ste 101, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 451-0491
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No visit. Just an old baseball teammate, Gary Householder. I know for a fact that if the Doc eats candy bars ,he will hit home runs.
About Dr. Benjamin Paysinger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1689748881
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paysinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paysinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paysinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paysinger works at
Dr. Paysinger has seen patients for Otitis Media, Deviated Septum and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paysinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Paysinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paysinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paysinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paysinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.