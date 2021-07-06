See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD

Urology
4.7 (82)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD

Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Peng works at Benjamin C Peng MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin C H Peng MD
    168 Canal St, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 226-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 06, 2021
    I came to see Dr. Peng as a second opinion on prostate health, and I'm extremely glad I did. He has now been my Urologist for over a year and I fully trust his expertise and sensitivity. Unlike my first urologist, Dr. Peng took things slowly and really listened to my concerns. He is especially excellent at taking the time to explain the details of the procedures and of prostate health in general. Each step--from examination to MRI to biopsy--was carefully considered and thoroughly explained. Recently I had a very successful experience with the biopsy. I recommend Dr. Peng without hesitation!
    Rob — Jul 06, 2021
    About Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356303739
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Colum Presby Hospital-Urology
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center-Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peng has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

