Dr. Benjamin Petre, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Petre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Orthopaedic and Sports Medcn Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 280-4717Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 280-4717
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Petre is phenomenal. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional, and thorough. Recently, at 38 I tore my ACL and Meniscus. Dr. Petre answered my endless questions and took his time explaining pros and cons to different grafts and options. Surgery went perfectly and I couldn't be happier. At 12 weeks post op I'm feeling stronger everyday and couldn't be more thankful for the care Dr. Petre gave. Thank you!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972640092
- The Steadman Clinic
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester
- Orthopedic Surgery
