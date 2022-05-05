Overview

Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.