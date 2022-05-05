Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am very grateful to Dr. Phillips for surgically fixing an acute and immediate problem I had been suffering from. With his experience and excellent focus, Dr. Phillips knew just what to do without any hesitation. His confidence and skill resulted in the best possible outcome. I highly recommend Dr. Benjamin Phillips.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phillips using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
243 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
