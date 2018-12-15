Dr. Benjamin Plaisance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaisance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Plaisance, MD
Dr. Benjamin Plaisance, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Dr. Plaisance explains every procedure, expected outcome and long range plans. Dr. Plaisance was my husband admitting Cardiologist, during an extended hospital stay Dr. Plaisance was always caring,honest,took the time to answer all questions and even show concern for family staying long emotional hours. My husband passed away during that stay, Dr. Plaisance stayed with our family the last hour, he prayed for us and with us, held our hand and eased our mind in knowing he received excellent care.
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Cardiovascular Disease
