Overview

Dr. Benjamin Potter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Potter works at Portland Gastroenterology Ctr in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.