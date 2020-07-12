Overview of Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD

Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at UT Methodist Physicans in Memphis, TN with other offices in Olive Branch, MS and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.