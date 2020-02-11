Overview of Dr. Benjamin Proctor, MD

Dr. Benjamin Proctor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Proctor works at Eye Physicians Of Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.