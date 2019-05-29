Dr. Benjamin Puckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Puckett, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Puckett, MD
Dr. Benjamin Puckett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA.
Dr. Puckett works at
Dr. Puckett's Office Locations
Specialty Orthopaedics1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-7202Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Habersham Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had trigger finger with 4 fingers. Dr. Puckett has done the surgery to release all four. Dr. Puckett is warm, friendly and understanding. Had no problems with either surgeries. Excellent surgeon. Highly recommend Dr. Puckett!
About Dr. Benjamin Puckett, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1124267778
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puckett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puckett has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Puckett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puckett.
