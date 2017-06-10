Dr. Quintana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Quintana, MD
Dr. Benjamin Quintana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Bethlehem Office2300 Highland Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
Dr Quintana is very personable, patient and caring. We never feel like we are being rushed out of the office. He makes sure we understand everything before we leave the office. He has tailored my husband's treatment to adjust to his often erratic work schedule. He is not judgmental, just works with you to get back on track. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Benjamin Quintana, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Ucla Mc
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
