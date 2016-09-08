See All Pediatricians in Plano, TX
Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD

Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quiroz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1200 Medical Ave Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 (972) 867-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 08, 2016
    Im new to the area from south texas and I went to Dr. Q for the first time for my sons asthma. He seemed like a good person, and was very kind to me and my boy. I believe he can take care of my sons health needs for the foreseeable future.
    Juan V. in McKinney, Tx — Sep 08, 2016
    About Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265466312
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quiroz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

