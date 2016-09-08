Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD
Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Quiroz's Office Locations
- 1 1200 Medical Ave Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-5100
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Im new to the area from south texas and I went to Dr. Q for the first time for my sons asthma. He seemed like a good person, and was very kind to me and my boy. I believe he can take care of my sons health needs for the foreseeable future.
About Dr. Benjamin Quiroz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265466312
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quiroz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quiroz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.