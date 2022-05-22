Dr. Benjamin Raile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Raile, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Raile, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flourtown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Raile works at
Locations
-
1
Hillmont GI, PC1811 Bethlehem Pike Bldg C-300, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raile?
I saw Dr. Raile recently for a procedure. He put my mind at ease, explained the procedure in detail, was very kind and caring. Afterwards he explained his findings, took his time, answered my questions. I didn’t feel rushed or like he was bothered. It was a very positive experience and I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Benjamin Raile, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093979981
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raile accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raile works at
Dr. Raile has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Raile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.