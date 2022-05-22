Overview

Dr. Benjamin Raile, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flourtown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Raile works at Hillmont GI, PC in Flourtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.