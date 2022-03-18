Overview of Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD

Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Reiss works at Washington Retina in Auburn, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.