Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD
Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Reiss' Office Locations
Auburn Office125 3rd St NE Ste 402, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 275-1000
Renton Office4009 Talbot Rd S Ste 400, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (253) 275-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, efficient staff and clean, comfortable office. Plus Dr Reiss is trustworthy and knowledgeable. I definitely highly recommend.
About Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659637668
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital / Retina Associates
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiss speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.