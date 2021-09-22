Dr. Benjamin Remington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Remington, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Remington, MD
Dr. Benjamin Remington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Remington works at
Dr. Remington's Office Locations
Gregory M Helbig MD Inc4016 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 571-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to Doctors Hospital after a major slip & fall onto my face on our concrete patio. I was unconscious for 2 days. Dr Remington saw me from the very beginning; on day 7 he preformed spinal surgery on my C2. 24 hrs later he was with me again making sure that my head & neck were stable and discussing healing, management of my serious injury and planning for a second procedure about two weeks out. Enough time for my current injury & repair to stabilize while we work together on preparing for what will be the final surgery on my neck/spine. Dr Remington is kind, thorough & inclusive not to mention an incredible surgeon. I have no doubt that I will better than pre-accident due to the care and conscientious attention to both my needs and my fears. I’m blessed to have been referred to Dr Remington at this critical and terrifying time of my life.
About Dr. Benjamin Remington, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679541528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remington works at
Dr. Remington has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Remington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remington.
