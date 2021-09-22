Overview of Dr. Benjamin Remington, MD

Dr. Benjamin Remington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Remington works at Gregory M Helbig MD Inc in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.