Dr. Benjamin Remo, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Remo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology500 Cadmus Ln Ste 207, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-5571
Um Cmg - Neurology and Sleep Medicine At Cambridge400 Byrn St Apt B, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 224-0448
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, he took very good care of my husband, he acted quickly and probably saved his life.
About Dr. Benjamin Remo, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Remo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Remo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.