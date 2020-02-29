Overview

Dr. Benjamin Remo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Remo works at UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology in Easton, MD with other offices in Cambridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.