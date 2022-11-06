See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Benjamin Ricciardi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Ricciardi, MD

Dr. Benjamin Ricciardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ricciardi works at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ricciardi's Office Locations

    UR Medicine - Highland Hospital
    1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321
    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2022
    In September, Dr. Ricciardi performed a total hip replacement of my left hip via the anterior approach. The results of my surgery have given me a new lease on life and I will be forever grateful to him. In my early 70’s, I had experienced joint stiffness for years, but never imagined my x-rays would show severe arthritis in my left hip. Dr. Ricciardi, in his soft-spoken and compassionate manner, reviewed my x-rays with me and outlined my options. He was in no way pushy and let me decide when and what treatment I wanted. The worse part of hip surgery for me was the anticipation. … wondering what my life would be after. I am in awe of my results and realize that my surgery was performed by an outstanding surgeon. He is very serious about and dedicated to his specialty and continues to do research and publish in journals. Everyone I encountered in the hospital including my visiting nurses spoke very highly of him as a person and a skilled surgeon.
    Judy C. — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Ricciardi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255574844
    Education & Certifications

    • Adult Reconstruction Fellowship, University Of Cornell Medical College, Hospital For Special Surgery
    • Hospital for Special Surgery, New York City
    • Weill Cornell Mc/Ny Presby Hosp
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Colby College Waterville, ME
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Ricciardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricciardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ricciardi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricciardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricciardi works at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ricciardi’s profile.

    Dr. Ricciardi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricciardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricciardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

