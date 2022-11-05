Dr. Benjamin Robalino Vidalon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robalino Vidalon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Robalino Vidalon, MD
Dr. Benjamin Robalino Vidalon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
1
Mcallen Pediatric Clinic P.A.1801 S 5th St Ste 114, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 686-5226
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very happy with being referred to this cardiologist, his Dr. To patient manners are great. Appointments are easy, he and his staff really care. He listens and explains thoroughly, his office stays in touch. I would record him to anyone who needs a geriatric cardiologist Number 1 in my book.
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194793901
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
