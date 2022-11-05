Overview of Dr. Benjamin Robalino Vidalon, MD

Dr. Benjamin Robalino Vidalon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Robalino Vidalon works at Mcallen Pediatric Clinic P.A. in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.