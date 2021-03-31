Overview

Dr. Benjamin Rojas, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Rojas works at Lake Heart Specialists in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.