Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Rosenstadt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Rosenstadt's Office Locations
The Orthopedic Center at Mount Sinai West425 W 59th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't have surgery, but I had a cortisone injection for a "trigger" thumb, which is a common problem. The doctor asked questions and listened to my concerns. An x-ray was done by the staff prior to the appointment. There was vey little wait time and he took my medicare plan.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstadt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstadt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenstadt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstadt has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstadt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenstadt speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstadt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.