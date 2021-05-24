See All General Dentists in Birmingham, AL
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, DMD

Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Rotwein works at Aspen Dental in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Guntersville, AL, Tupelo, MS and Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rotwein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1820 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-8432
  2. 2
    Aspen Dental
    11460 US Highway 431, Guntersville, AL 35976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 395-0546
  3. 3
    Aspen Dental
    3999 N GLOSTER ST, Tupelo, MS 38804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-4721
  4. 4
    Aspen Dental
    7564 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-3758

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548349202
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Charity Hosp LSU|Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotwein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotwein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rotwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotwein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotwein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

