Dr. Benjamin Rudnitsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Rudnitsky, MD
Dr. Benjamin Rudnitsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Rudnitsky's Office Locations
Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 936-3328
Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers2450 Fire Mesa St Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 936-3356
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Benjamin Rudnitsky, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1619958113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Nephrology
Dr. Rudnitsky has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudnitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
