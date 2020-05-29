Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO
Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
Portland Surgical Assosciates195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 210, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6500
Northern Light Mercy Hospital175 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Russell is personable, explains things well, is kind and concerned about patient comfort.
About Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033134796
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
