Dr. Benjamin Safirstein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Glen Ridge, NJ
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Safirstein, MD

Dr. Benjamin Safirstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Safirstein works at Saint Michaels Medical Center PUL in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Safirstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Michaels Medical Center PUL
    123 Highland Ave Ste 101, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 744-9125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Linda Aiello — Oct 10, 2019
About Dr. Benjamin Safirstein, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 58 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1073512398
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benjamin Safirstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safirstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Safirstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Safirstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Safirstein works at Saint Michaels Medical Center PUL in Glen Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Safirstein’s profile.

Dr. Safirstein has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safirstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Safirstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safirstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safirstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safirstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

