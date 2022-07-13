Dr. Benjamin Saketkhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saketkhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Saketkhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Saketkhou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Florida Cardiology Group - Atlantis110 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 110, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 589-3801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband was his patient first. He has been going for 5 yrs. I just started. I have to say that to us, he is the best. My husband had open heart surgery and Dr. Saketkhou is keeping him healthy. When I had to see a cardiologist, it was a no brainer as to who I would go to. He is kind soft spoken and listens to everything you say. My husband doesn’t like doctors, but he lives Dr. Saketkhou and I also. I highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1477536217
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cornell Hospitals (North Shore University & Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center)
- Cornell Hospitals (North Shore University & Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center)
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
