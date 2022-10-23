Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD
Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Samstein's Office Locations
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation749 61st Street Suite 301, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation41 Elizabeth Street Suite 507, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samstein explained everything in this follow up appt. He clearly answered any questions and repeated the most important results and plans to help reinforce everything. Very reassuring and calming.....
About Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1164463733
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
