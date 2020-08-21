Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
RMA made my dream a reality. My fertility journey involved multiple rounds of IUI and IVF and several challenges along the way. It was a long and grueling process - but I never gave up and neither did the RMA team. Dr Sandler adjusted every cycle based on what we learned from the last one - timing, medication, the dosage - whatever variables we could adjust to make it work. Dr Sandler was always honest and didn't sugar coat anything, but he did so with kindness and grace. I was with RMA for over a year and probably saw every doctor at one point or another and I felt comfortable with every one of them. But the true heroes of RMA are the nurses who are with you every step of the way - on the happy days and the hard days. Whenever I had a question, I got a call back promptly, I never felt alone in the process. I have kept in touch with Dr Sandler and his team throughout my pregnancy, and they were among the first people I reached out to share the happy news when my son was born.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1750393435
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandler speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.