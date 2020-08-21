See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD

Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sandler works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sandler?

    Aug 21, 2020
    RMA made my dream a reality. My fertility journey involved multiple rounds of IUI and IVF and several challenges along the way.  It was a long and grueling process - but I never gave up and neither did the RMA team.  Dr Sandler adjusted every cycle based on what we learned from the last one - timing, medication, the dosage - whatever variables we could adjust to make it work. Dr Sandler was always honest and didn't sugar coat anything, but he did so with kindness and grace.  I was with RMA for over a year and probably saw every doctor at one point or another and I felt comfortable with every one of them.  But the true heroes of RMA are the nurses who are with you every step of the way - on the happy days and the hard days.  Whenever I had a question, I got a call back promptly, I never felt alone in the process.  I have kept in touch with Dr Sandler and his team throughout my pregnancy, and they were among the first people I reached out to share the happy news when my son was born.
    Piper — Aug 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sandler to family and friends

    Dr. Sandler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sandler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750393435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandler works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sandler’s profile.

    Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.